Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average of $454.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.