Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to “Hold”

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 1,197.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 230.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

