Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Hold

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.