Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BAM opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

