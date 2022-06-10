Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of TIXT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

