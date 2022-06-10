Zacks Investment Research Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.65.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

