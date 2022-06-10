Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

