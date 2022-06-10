Zacks Investment Research Lowers MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MMMB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

