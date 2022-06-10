Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

