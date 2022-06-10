Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

SCRYY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

