Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.65 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

