Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canaan Inc. provides specialty software. The Company develops supercomputing chips for digital blockchain computing equipment, as well as supplies computer software and hardware products. Canaan Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Canaan has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

