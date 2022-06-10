Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,322,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

INTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 910,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

