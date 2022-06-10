Zacks Investment Management Sells 26,652 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225,907 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,253. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average of $406.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

