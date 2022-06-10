Zacks Investment Management Purchases 22,249 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.15% of MetLife worth $78,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 63.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 121,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 110,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,200. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

