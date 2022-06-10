Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,639 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $145,763,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Danaher by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.12. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.