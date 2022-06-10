Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,206 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.21% of HP worth $86,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 191,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

