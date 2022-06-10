Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $121.76. 88,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,002,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.
Walmart Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.