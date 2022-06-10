Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $65.25. 53,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,247. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

