Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.29% of KeyCorp worth $61,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 139,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,178. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.