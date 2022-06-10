Zacks Investment Management Buys 4,235 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.24% of Eastman Chemical worth $39,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after buying an additional 182,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.