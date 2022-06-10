Zacks Investment Management Acquires 10,827 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 754,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 119,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,655. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

