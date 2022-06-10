Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,734,774. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

