Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. WesBanco posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

