Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,115. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $540.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.