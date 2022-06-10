Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) to report $3.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.56. Euroseas posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.12 to $21.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euroseas.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a net margin of 55.24% and a return on equity of 93.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

