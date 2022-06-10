Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $670.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $571.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,703. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 856,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 140,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.