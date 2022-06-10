Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 72,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

