Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 778,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,699. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.39. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

