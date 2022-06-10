Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to announce $261.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.30 million and the highest is $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $251.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCB stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

