Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.48). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 8,029,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

