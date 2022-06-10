Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.35 Million

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $211.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.80 million and the lowest is $209.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $174.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $871.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $878.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $992.20 million, with estimates ranging from $931.10 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 133,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

