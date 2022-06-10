Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will report $13.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $24.54 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $73.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on RVLP. Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

RVLP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 87,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,328. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

