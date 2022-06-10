Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 158.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.