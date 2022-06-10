Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to announce $15.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.19 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $9.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $40.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.03 billion to $44.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.06 billion to $42.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

NYSE:NTR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. 196,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,846. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

