Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($6.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,496. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.