Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,361. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,029,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in United States Cellular by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.