Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. Overstock.com reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.86. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

