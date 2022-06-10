Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,250. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

