Zacks: Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,479.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CRMD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,465. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

