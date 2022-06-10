Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Avnet to $50.25 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avnet by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 704,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

