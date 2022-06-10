Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

In other news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

