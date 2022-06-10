Zacks: Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report $255.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. 2U reported sales of $237.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 676,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 2,303,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

