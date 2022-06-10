Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 368,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

