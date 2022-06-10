Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to post $367.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.70 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $334.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

