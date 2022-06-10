Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.88 million and the highest is $39.76 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $171.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.05 million to $174.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.46 million, with estimates ranging from $225.38 million to $227.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

EGLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

EGLX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 126,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $317.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.45. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

