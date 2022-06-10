Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,362. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

