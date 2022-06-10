Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post $72.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.79 million and the lowest is $71.95 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $306.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.52 million, with estimates ranging from $360.50 million to $369.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $27,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down 0.44 on Friday, reaching 7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.95 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

