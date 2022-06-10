Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

