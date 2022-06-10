Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.
NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.17.
In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
